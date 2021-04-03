Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9,843.80

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,843.80 ($128.61) and traded as high as £100.62 ($131.46). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at £100.60 ($131.43), with a volume of 77,441 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,841.20 and a 200-day moving average of £102.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Nicholas J. Donaldson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,721 ($127.01), for a total value of £777,680 ($1,016,043.90). Also, insider Rachel Tongue bought 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,308 ($17.09) per share, for a total transaction of £17,998.08 ($23,514.61).

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

