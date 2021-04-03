Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.68

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.68 and traded as high as $13.95. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 4,747 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.11 million, a PE ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

