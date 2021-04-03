Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Up 42.6% in March

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
OTCMKTS NWARF opened at $7.79 on Friday. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile
