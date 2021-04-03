Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Up 42.6% in March

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS NWARF opened at $7.79 on Friday. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 156 aircraft, whereas 65 owned and 101 leased aircrafts in approximately 500 routes to 150 destinations across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

