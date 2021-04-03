ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $59.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Todd Crockett sold 754,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $44,458,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 291,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $13,322,304.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,708 shares in the company, valued at $13,322,304.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,448,490 shares of company stock valued at $240,234,704.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,914 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,215,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,899 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,472,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,366,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,737,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

