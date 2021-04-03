Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.04

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.04 and traded as high as C$4.05. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.96, with a volume of 10,864 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised Total Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.14.

The firm has a market cap of C$178.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.05.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$83.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Total Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

