The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $624.06

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 624.06 ($8.15) and traded as high as GBX 625.80 ($8.18). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 625 ($8.17), with a volume of 1,594,928 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGE. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 591.43 ($7.73).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £6.85 billion and a PE ratio of 22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 590.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 623.57.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.