Jonathan M. Glaser Sells 2,000 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE HPP opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 199.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.97.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

HPP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

