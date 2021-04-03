Jonathan M. Glaser Sells 2,000 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE HPP opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 199.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.97.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HPP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.85.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
