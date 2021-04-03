Analysts Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Target Price at $194.50

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 39,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total value of $6,208,224.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,553.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 47,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $7,016,079.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,965.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,415 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,638 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $126.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.38. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.35 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $61.76 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or messaging communications services across various mobile applications or connected devices.

