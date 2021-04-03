Morgan Stanley Cuts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $261.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $278.00 to $261.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $291.30.

Shares of FDS opened at $317.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.62. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $249.13 and a twelve month high of $363.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $764,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,842.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 405.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 13.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 20,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

