Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to post $157.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $106.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $628.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $626.00 million to $630.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $653.30 million, with estimates ranging from $651.20 million to $655.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $158.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million.

AOSL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of AOSL opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $889.10 million, a P/E ratio of 575.00 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 88,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,480,854.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,985 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,847. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,978.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

