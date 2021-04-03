Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $33,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,618,000 after purchasing an additional 104,012 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 120,424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,564,000 after purchasing an additional 117,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,809,000 after acquiring an additional 86,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSD opened at $105.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $109.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Michael Olosky bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,176 shares in the company, valued at $316,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $1,353,765.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,789.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,291 shares of company stock worth $5,656,772. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

