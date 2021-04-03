Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $32.81 Million Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $32,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,360,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,452,000 after buying an additional 200,564 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at $414,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total transaction of $3,559,360.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,457,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,770 shares of company stock worth $19,270,988 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TPTX opened at $90.59 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.62 and its 200-day moving average is $112.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPTX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.