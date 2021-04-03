Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 65,537 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,032,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,537 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of United States Steel worth $34,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $46,174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $7,047,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at $2,168,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $3,990,000. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 66.7% during the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:X opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $27.40.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on X. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,654. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

