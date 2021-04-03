American International Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of MGE Energy worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

MGEE opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average is $67.72. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $136.51 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

