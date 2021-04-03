American International Group Inc. Purchases 31,282 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,282 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 43,410 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 135,670 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. Research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 505,100 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $4,646,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $348,164.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRWD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

