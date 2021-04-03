American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLXS stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $94.66.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $291,796.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,592.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Insiders have sold 29,763 shares of company stock worth $2,495,824 in the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

