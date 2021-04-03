American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $1,922,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,211. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.00. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

