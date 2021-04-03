Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLTK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Playtika currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75. Playtika has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $573.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.63 million.

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

