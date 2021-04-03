Stifel Financial Corp Buys 2,451 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 176,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after buying an additional 59,302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.57. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $55.94 and a 52-week high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

