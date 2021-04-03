Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of BEPC opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $63.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average is $59.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at about $6,272,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at about $962,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at about $66,455,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

