Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $136.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Robust card business, online-banking operations and a solid liquidity position are likely to continue aiding profits. Addiitonally, as consumers gradually regain confidence in the economic recovery, there is likely to be a gradual rise in the demand for consumer loans, which might support non-interest income growth. Further, strategic inorganic expansion initiatives will keep supporting Capital One's profits. However, near-zero interest rates are likely to continue hurting margins and the top line to an extent in the near term. Deteriorating credit quality makes us apprehensive. Elevated expenses might hurt profitability.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.80.

Shares of COF stock opened at $129.78 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,081 shares of company stock worth $14,056,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

