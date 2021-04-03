Jefferies Financial Group Increases Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $50.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAL. Raymond James cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 50,767 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 20,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 800,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,493,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 187,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

