Hess (NYSE:HES) Upgraded to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $94.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $76.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HES. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.53.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56. Hess has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $76.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $17,321,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at $85,813,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 133,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $9,212,490.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,947,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,288 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,622,000 after acquiring an additional 696,305 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Hess by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,094,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,856,000 after acquiring an additional 674,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,834,000 after acquiring an additional 546,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

