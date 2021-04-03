Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives C$60.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$56.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$49.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.87.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.1300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 65.48%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. It operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

