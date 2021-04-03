Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,727 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBMT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 69,463 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 16.4% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 250,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 35,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $24.18 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $163.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $97,739.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

