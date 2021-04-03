EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Short Interest Update

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,600 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $85.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NPO shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

