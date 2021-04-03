Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,573 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 45,905 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the period.

In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, Director John Wayne Hutchens purchased 1,500 shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $26,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RMM opened at $18.78 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $19.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

