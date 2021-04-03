RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Loop Capital

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $508.22.

Shares of RH stock opened at $595.63 on Wednesday. RH has a 12-month low of $84.61 and a 12-month high of $619.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in RH in the third quarter worth $50,000.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

