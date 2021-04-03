EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,452,000 after acquiring an additional 228,668 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 944,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,335,000 after acquiring an additional 62,020 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,335,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 193,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,988,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $147.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.50. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $90.74 and a one year high of $153.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

