47,826 Shares in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.38% of Goodrich Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $696,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

GDP stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $138.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.11. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 28.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

