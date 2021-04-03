Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.74.

CE opened at $151.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $155.62.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

