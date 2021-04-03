First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First Financial were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Financial by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Financial by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Financial by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in First Financial during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

THFF stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $613.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.84.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

