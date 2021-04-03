Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,997 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

SWN opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

