Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 4,024 Shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 28.1% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,709 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PROV. Piper Sandler downgraded Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Provident Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, CFO Donavon P. Ternes sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $431,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig G. Blunden sold 26,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $438,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,391. 14.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.63. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

