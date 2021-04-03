Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6,907.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

