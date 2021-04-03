Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SXT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 31.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $225,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE SXT opened at $79.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.55. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

