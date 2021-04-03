PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 37,224 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $39.39 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $42.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

