Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

PMM opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

