Brokerages Set Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Price Target at $6.03

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.44.

Several brokerages have commented on CCO. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCO opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $541.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

