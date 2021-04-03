Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

GNTY opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $453.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.43. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,722 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $59,925.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 5,500 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $171,160.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $656,216. Insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

