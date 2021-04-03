Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “
GNTY opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $453.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.43. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43.
In related news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,722 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $59,925.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 5,500 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $171,160.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $656,216. Insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
