Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

HBIO has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised Harvard Bioscience from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Harvard Bioscience has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.65 million, a P/E ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.15 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

