GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Craig Hallum

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Craig Hallum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $28.00. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

GAN opened at $19.37 on Thursday. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GAN will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GAN by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 772,503 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of GAN by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 921,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after buying an additional 393,300 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter valued at $17,081,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter valued at $13,182,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of GAN by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 628,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

