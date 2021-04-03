Analysts Set Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target at $141.70

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.09. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $146.97. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 2.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). Analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $835,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,020,500 shares of company stock worth $120,203,870. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1,336.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.