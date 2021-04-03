LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $185,328.00. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $851,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,699,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $2,445,886 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $136.29 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $154.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.