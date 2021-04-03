Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 7.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $369.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $226,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,503.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $780,534 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UCTT. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

