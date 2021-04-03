Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $234.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,270,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 230,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 47,149 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 239,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 103,393 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,447.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 328,890 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

