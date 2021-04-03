Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells C$125,700.00 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88.

TSE:K opened at C$8.81 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$6.41 and a 52 week high of C$13.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.