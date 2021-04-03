Michael Lillard Purchases 9,000 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Stock

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) insider Michael Lillard purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,361.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $15.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 808,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 56,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 787,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 41,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

