Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) CFO Sells $210,429.80 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Todd Daniels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of Aflac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00.

AFL stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

