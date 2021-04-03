Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $8.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $490.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.73.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.09). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $553.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.